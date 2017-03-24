BIGBANG's Daesung to release new album simultaneously in Korea, Japan

Daesung, a member of the popular boy band BIGBANG, will drop his new individual EP album simultaneously in South Korea and Japan next week, his agency said Friday.



The "D-Day" album will be uploaded on major online music sites of the two countries on Tuesday ahead of his first solo Japanese dome tour set to begin on April 15. The album is scheduled to hit Japanese record stores on April 12.



Above is the cover image of Daesung's forthcoming EP album "D-Day." (Yonhap)

The album produced by himself will have seven songs partly composed and written by Japanese musicians such as Motohiro Hata, Mizuno Yoshiki and Ayaka.Since releasing his Japanese solo debuting album "D'scover" in February 2013, Daesung has been active in both countries.He is scheduled to perform at Metlife Dome in Saitama on April 15-16 and the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 22-23 with the concerts expected to draw about 200,000 fans. (Yonhap)