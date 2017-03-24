Seoul stocks fall on foreign sell-off

Mercedes dealer Han Sung offering free inspections

Published : 2017-03-24 14:49
Updated : 2017-03-24 15:07

Han Sung Motors is conducting free vehicle inspections until April 29 to commemorate the recognition it received last year in the areas of consumer satisfaction and diagnostics.

Han Sung Motor, the largest dealer for Mercedes-Benz Korea, ranked No. 1 in vehicle maintenance customer satisfaction, according to the 2016 Automobile Customer Satisfaction Survey by Consumer Insight, a consumer research institute. 
(Hansung)

The survey was based on online consumer polls from July 2016.

Han Sung Motors was also recognized at the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Global Tech Masters, a worldwide technology competition. The local distributor was awarded first place for best certified diagnostics and second place for best certified parts and accessories.

In light of the recognition, Han Sung Motors announced it is offering free vehicle inspections at all Han Sung Automobile Service Centers nationwide until next month.

In addition, Han Sung Motors is also conducting its spring campaign until April 14. The distributor is offering a 20 percent discount on transmission oil and wiper blades, along with a 10 percent discount coupon given to customers with repairs exceeding 500,000 won.

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

