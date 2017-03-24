Korean, US troops to hold logistics drill next month

South Korea and the United States plan to stage a large-scale logistics exercise next month on the southeastern coast of the peninsula, their combined command announced Friday.



The drill, named "Operation Pacific Reach (OCR)," will be held at the Pohang Dogu Beach from April 10-21.



The Marine Corps of South Korea and the United States conduct a joint military drill on Nov. 2, 2016, in this photo provided by the military. (Yonhap)

"This exercise is a training event focused on integrating ROK (South Korea) and US Alliance logistics capabilities within air, land, maritime, space and information environments," the Combined Forces Command (CFC) said.These logistics capabilities can be used during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, contingencies or crisis response, it added.The defense-oriented training will involve around 2,500 American and 12,000 South Korean soldiers, with dozens of warships to be mobilized. (Yonhap)