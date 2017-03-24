Hot flashes possible among young people

Hot flashes, a well-known symptom of menopause, can even occur among women and men in their 20s and 30s, data showed Friday, indicating that the condition can be triggered by a variety of factors, including stress.



According to the data by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of people who visited hospitals for the condition steadily increased from 5,190 in 2014 and 5,475 in 2015 to 5,719 in 2016.



(Yonhap)

In 2016, 4,289 women and 1,430 men received treatment for the condition, with 64 percent of them aged between 40 and 69, the data showed.In comparison, patients in their 20s and 30s also accounted for 9 and 10 percent of the total, respectively, the data showed.Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth, which are usually most intense in the face and neck. Although other hormonal conditions can cause them, hot flashes have been cited as the most common cause of menopause.Medical doctors say that the condition among young people can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, alcohol and some medication. (Yonhap)