Hyosung holds fabric development workshops in Greater China

(Creora)

Hyosung held its fabric development workshop known as Creora Workshop in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, from March 6 to 17, the company said Friday.The 20 Asian client companies that Hyosung visited included fabric and sewing companies, such as China’s Best Pacific and Derun, and Taiwan’s Newwide , as well as fashion brands like LiNing China, Victoria’s Secret Hong Kong and GAP.The workshop provided customized information on recent business trends to the client companies, Hyosung said. Fashion columnist Louisa Smith joined Hyosung this time to discuss fashion trends for the 2019 spring-summer season.Consulting services were also arranged in which the companies were given the opportunity to join Creora in the development of new fabrics made of nylon and polyester.This was the eighth creora workshop that took place starting from 2010.Hyosung is to hold more workshops in Europe, Indonesia and America next month.By Yim Ji-min(jiminy@heraldcorp.com)