'Good Manager' slips but remains No. 1 ahead of final stretch

With two more episodes to go, "Good Manager" retained its lead in the Wednesday-Thursday late night TV drama race, while its competitors slightly caught up.



Episode 18 of KBS 2TV's "Good Manger," which aired Thursday evening, recorded a 17 percent viewership, according to Nielsen Korea. It marks a 0.4 percentage point dip from the previous broadcast but still towered over its main competitors.



This image provided by Logos Film shows the cast of the KBS 2TV office series "Good Manager." (Yonhap)

SBS TV's "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" stood at 10 percent, up 0.6 percentage point, while the MBC TV's new office series "Radiant Office" also rose 1.4 percentage point to 5.2 percent."Good Manager" stars Namkoong Min as Kim Sung-ryong, an accountant at the fictional TQ Group and a genius at embezzling corporate funds. An anti-hero, Kim ends up fighting for the rights of employees and against greater corruption within the workplace.The series ends its 20-episode run next Thursday."Saimdang" made headlines for bringing Lee of "Daejanggeum" back to television for the first time in 13 years. But it received an underwhelming reception due to what viewers say is a slow and discombobulated time-slip plot that moves between the past and present day. (Yonhap)