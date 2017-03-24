Hyundai, Nissan and other automakers ordered to recall faulty parts

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and other automakers have been ordered to recall faulty parts in some of their models, South Korea's transportation ministry said Friday.



This is part of a broader recall order delivered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the ministry said.



Hyundai, Kia, Nissan Motor Co., BMW Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, Daimler Truck Korea and Sports Motor Cycle Korea Co. plan to recall a combined 12,211 units of 22 kinds of vehicles this week, according to the ministry.The affected vehicles include 4,310 Grandeur large-size sedans, 327 Avante subcompacts and 42 Ioniq electric cars of Hyundai Motor and 2,221 K7 large-size sedans and 61 Niro hybrids of Kia Motors, the statement said.The owners of subjected cars are required to visit designated repair and service centers for replacement of their cars' faulty parts free of charge, it said. (Yonhap)