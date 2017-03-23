S. Korea, Kuwait discuss cooperation

South Korea and Kuwait held a policy consultation meeting on Thursday to discuss cooperation in energy and other areas, the foreign ministry said.



The meeting, the second of its kind, was held in Seoul between Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Jeong-kyu and his Kuwait counterpart Ali Suliman Al-Saied, according to the ministry.



Lee assessed solid cooperation with Kuwait in the energy sector, while proposing to expand their tie-up into diverse areas including health, culture and education.



The Kuwaiti official shared the view that both countries have maintained strong cooperative relations in the energy sector and added that his country will continue to serve as a stable supplier of energy to Korea.



On North Korea's nuclear issue, he emphasized that Kuwait has supported the South in its approach to the North and added that it will keep faithfully implementing UN Security Council resolutions imposed on Pyongyang for its repeated missile and nuclear provocations.



The two countries launched their first policy consultation meeting in February 2014. They established diplomatic relations in 1979.



(Yonhap)



