S.E.S’ Bada walks down aisle

Singer Bada poses during a press conference held before her wedding ceremony in Seoul on Thursday (Yonhap)

Girl group S.E.S members attend a press interview (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

Bada, from the hit 1990s group S.E.S, tied the knot Wednesday with a businessman, who runs a restaurant franchise in a private ceremony at Jungnim-dong Yakhyeon Catholic Church in central Seoul.Only the families and close friends of the couple were invited to the wedding, including Eugene and Shoo of S.E.S, Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, singer-turned-actress Yoonha, 2PM’s Ok Taek-yeon, actress Cha Ye-ryun and actor Ahn Sung-ki. S.M. Chairman Lee Soo-man was also spotted at the wedding.Eugene and Shoo sang a duet song during the ceremony. Meanwhile actress Cha caught the bouquet at the wedding, according to My Entertainment, which represents Bada.A press interview was held before the ceremony with S.E.S members Eugene and Shoo in attendance.“I’m very happy today,” the new bride said. She had a message for her husband, too, “I’ll be a good wife who can listen to you and be on your side. Thank you always. I love you!”“I’m very glad that we three members finally have something in common (marriage),” Eugene said. “I hope Bada will have a daughter with a good voice like her. Congratulations!”Shoo said, “Even though she looks strong, she is vulnerable inside. I think Bada met the right person who can embrace her.”Bada announced her wedding by sharing a handwritten letter via Instagram on Jan. 12. It said, “I’m ready to let my boyfriend be my husband, through the support from my family and dear friends.”The couple became close while attending the same church. Bada, 37, made her relationship public in September 2016. Her husband is nine years her junior.Bada debuted as a member of S.E.S in 1997 with the LP “I’m Your Girl.” Although the group disbanded in 2002, she continued her singing career as a solo artist until the trio made an official comeback with a 20th anniversary special album, titled “Remember,” in January.The newlywed couple will leave for a 10-day honeymoon in Hawaii on Friday.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)