SHINee wraps up Vancouver concert, hits Dallas next

SHINee performs in Vancouver’s Orpheum Theater on Tuesday. (S.M. Entertainment)

Following Sunday’s Toronto concert, SHINee on Tuesday completed a successful Vancouver show, the group’s agency S.M. Entertainment said Thursday.The boy band held its SHINee World V concert in Vancouver at the Orpheum Theater.For 2 1/2 hours, it performed a roster of hit songs including “Sherlock,” Ring Ding Dong,” “Everybody” and “Aside,” as well as recent releases “1 of 1” and “Ready or Not” -- coupled with its signature immaculate choreography.Fans cheered loudly throughout the concert, according to S.M. Entertainment, singing along to Korean lyrics.Continuing on its North America tour, SHINee will perform in Dallas, Texas, Friday.The group, which debuted in 2008, is known for its contemporary rhythm and blues and electro-pop sound. Its five members are Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho and Taemin.(doo@heraldcorp.com)