Pyongyang world youth judo event can be delayed due to inter-Korean tension

The head of the International Judo Federation has indicated a possibility of putting off the World Junior Championships set for October in North Korea, citing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, a US broadcaster said Thursday.



"We are in the process of re-evaluating this opportunity (the World Junior Championships) and probably we will postpone until a more peaceful period," Voice of America quoted IJF President Marius Vizer as answering to a question about the progress in preparing for the upcoming event given current tension involving the country.



Chang Ung (left), the sole North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee, talks with North Korean coaches while watching the men's judo event at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 8, 2016. (Yonhap)

Vizer made the remark during his Twitter question and answer session in his office in Budapest on Tuesday, the broadcaster said.In August last year, an IFJ general assembly in Rio de Janeiro decided to hold the 2017 World Junior Championships in the North from Oct. 18-22."Vizer's words seem to have taken into account the mounting tension on the Korean Peninsula due to a series of the North's provocations such as nuclear and missile tests," the broadcaster said.When allowing the North to host the event, the IFJ executive committee reportedly attached a condition that it can consider another option in relation to the venue for the event if the international situation is unfavorable to the North's hosting of it, the broadcaster added. (Yonhap)