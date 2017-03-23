Korea unveils W2.9tr additional rescue plan for DSME

South Korea’s finance regulator and state-owned creditors of the troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering unveiled Thursday an additional 2.9 trillion won ($2.6 billion) rescue plan that depends on whether all stakeholders agree to share the burden of a debt-to-equity swap.



The main creditors Korean Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of Korea suggested the additional rescue plan less than two years after a 4.2 trillion won package was decided on in October 2015, reversing an earlier promise not to pour additional funds into the company.



Maritime facilities built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Egineering (Yonhap)