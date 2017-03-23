T-ara disbands as Soyeon, Boram part ways

T-ara (MBK Entertainment)

K-pop group T-ara announced Thursday that Soyeon and Boram will not be renewing their contracts after they expire in May.“Boram and Soyeon’s contracts expire on May 15. The remaining members -- Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon -- have extended their contracts until the end of December,” T-ara’s agency MBK Entertainment said.Soyeon and Boram will continue working with the group until June, according to the agency. It added that a contract extension after this year will be discussed with the remaining four.MBK Entertainment announced last week that the group will release a new album on May 17, which will be the last released by T-ara in its current configuration.T-ara debuted in July 2009 with the EP “Lies,” which was followed by its first studio album “Absolute First Album.” It enjoyed several hits, including “Bo Peep Bo Peep,” “You Drive Me Crazy” and “Roly-Poly.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)T-ara / MBK Entertainment