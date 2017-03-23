Korean military under political attack over NK missile info

South Korea's defense ministry came under fire on Thursday for its alleged failure to disclose information promptly on North Korea's latest missile launch which apparently ended in failure.



The liberal Democratic Party launched political attacks on the military for its belated response to the crucial national security incident.





North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile in this undated file photo. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (KCNA-Yonhap)

"The military's failure to detect North Korea's firing of a missile shows the height of its incompetency in national defense," stated Rep. Yun Ho-jung, a top policy coordinator at the party.He said the party will thoroughly investigate the issue through a standing committee on national defense. His party is seen as the favorite to win the presidential election slated for May 9, according to opinion polls.The news on the secretive communist nation's missile firing was first released by a Japanese news outlet. Kyodo news service, quoting an unnamed government source, reported late Wednesday morning that the North seemed to have tested "several missiles" probably from its east cost. It cited the possibility of a failure in the test launch.Reporters working in the press room of South Korea's defense ministry in the Yongsan area rushed to contact military officials to verify Kyodo's report, to no avail.It took more than half an hour for the ministry to send a one-sentence text message to reporters reading, "South Korea and the U.S. are aware of the related matter and North Korea's missile is presumed to have not been fired normally."Fifteen minutes after that, the ministry dispatched another message that the North fired one missile from a site near its air base in Wonsan "this morning" and it is believed to have ended in a failure.It said a further analysis of details including the type of the projectile was underway.Nearly simultaneously, the U.S. Pacific Command emailed a statement to Yonhap News Agency providing more information."A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch," it said, adding the activity was detected at 7:49 a.m. (Seoul time).Ministry officials refuted the claim."The information sharing system between South Korea and the U.S. is operating normally," the ministry's spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said at a press briefing.The allies are still in the process of analyzing details of the North's latest missile launch, which takes "considerable" time as it was a failure, he added. (Yonhap)