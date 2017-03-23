ICT ministry to offer data platform for small businesses

ICT Minister Choi Yang-hee speaks at a meeting on March 16. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government will establish a data platform that artificial intelligence can learn from and open it to small enterprises and startups, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said Thursday.According to the ministry’s plan, it will start building this year the data platform for legal, patent and general knowledge and continue expanding it to further areas for the next five years.The data on legal knowledge will include information and tips to help citizens with legal issues arising as a result of car accidents and neighborhood disputes.The ministry will provide 2.9 billion won ($2.59 million) for the establishment of the platform. Interested institutions and businesses can apply for the project starting Monday.“This project would help the country secure data competitiveness in an intelligent society,” said a ministry official. “The platform will be open to the private sector, helping small firms and startups tap into the data.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)