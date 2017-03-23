Korea, France to discuss military partnership this week

South Korea and France will hold senior-level military talks this week on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on regional and global security issues, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.



Wee Seung-ho, deputy minister for policy, plans to attend the South Korea-France National Defense Strategic Dialogue in Paris from Thursday till Sunday, it added. His French counterpart will be Philippe Errera, director of strategic affairs of its defense ministry.





South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo (R) shakes hands with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in this file photo provided by Han's ministry. (Yonhap)

The bilateral defense talks are to resume after a lapse of eight years. The two sides launched the talks in 2007 and had two follow-up meetings in 2008 and 2009. They agreed to resume the talks when their defense ministers met in Paris in June last year.In this week's talks, the two countries will focus on discussing security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, joint response to North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, efforts for denuclearization and non-proliferation and cybersecurity, according to the ministry.France is a long-time partner for South Korea, having fought against North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.The upcoming dialogue is expected to pave the way for expanding and bolstering bilateral defense cooperation in various fields, it added. (Yonhap)