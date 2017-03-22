3 teachers to be dismissed for undue favors to Choi's daughter

A local education office said Wednesday it has decided to dismiss three teachers who gave undue academic favors to the daughter of former President Park Geun-hye's close friend at the center of an influence-peddling scandal.



The teachers at Chungdam High School in southern Seoul are accused of unfairly giving high scores to Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, and fabricating documents for her, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.





Chung Yoo-ra (Herald database)

Chung is currently in the custody of the Danish authorities after she was arrested there while attempting to avoid an investigation in South Korea.She is accused of receiving inappropriate academic and financial favors based on her mother's close ties with Park.Several former and current professors at Seoul-based Ewha Womans University have been arrested and indicted in relation to undue favors given to Chung.Chung's mother Choi is also standing trial and in detention over a string of corruption allegations involving the former president.The education office said the punishment will be confirmed following an approval from the city's superintendent of education.The teachers can appeal the decision within 15 days of notification.Meanwhile, a Danish court will hold its first hearing next month of an appeal against the prosecutors' decision to send Chung back home to face a probe here. (Yonhap)