Ssangyong Tivoli dominating SUV market share

|The 2017 Ssangyong Motor Tivoli SUV (Ssangyong Motor)
Ssangyong Motor’s Tivoli SUV is continuing to dominate the domestic SUV market despite increased competition, selling 56,935 units last year, the company said Wednesday.
Competing against GM Korea’s Chevrolet Trax, Kia’s Niro and Renault Samsung’s QM3, Ssangyong’s Tivoli is still holding strong, currently accounting for 54.3 percent of the market share.
During January and February this year, Tivoli’s market share reached 60.4 percent.
The Tivoli has sold more than 100,000 cars domestically since it was introduced in the domestic market in 2015, making it the fastest-selling model in the carmaker‘s history.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)