Incheon Airport signs agreement for Gwangmyeong terminal

Incheon International Airport CEO Chung Il-young (center), Korail CEO Hong Soon-man (left), and Gwangmyeong city Mayor Yang Ki-dae gathered to sign the business agreement for the construction of KTX Gwangmyeong Station City Airport Terminal on Wednesday. (Incheon Airport)

Incheon International Airport Corp. has signed an agreement with Korail and Gwangmyeong City to create a city airport terminal at Gwangmyeong Station, according to the company Wednesday.Under the agreement, Incheon Airport will provide investment and management support during the initial operation of the terminal, while Korail will be the operator of the terminal itself. The terminal is set to open in September.Incheon International Airport Corp. accepted bids to find an operator for the terminal last December and January this year, but had not found an appropriate partner. Korail, which operates the KTX station in Gwangmyeong, agreed to operate the terminal as well as the station.According to Incheon Airport, the city terminal will provide convenience for visitors to the airport coming from areas south of Seoul.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)