Seoul stocks start lower, tracking Wall Street losses

South Korean shares opened weak Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's decline overnight as investors were concerned about US President Donald Trump's pledge to implement his agenda.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 12.82 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,165.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Most large caps traded lower with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.36 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.06 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO dipped 4.78 percent.



Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 1.72 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,123.60 won against the US dollar, down 3.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)