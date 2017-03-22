Danish court to hold first hearing next month on extradition of daughter of Park's confidante

A Danish court will hold its first hearing next month of an appeal against the prosecutors' decision to extradite the daughter of an arrested long-time friend of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, officials said Tuesday.Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, whose alleged irregularities led to Park's ouster, filed the appeal with the District Court of Aalborg on Friday, shortly after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions decided to send her back to South Korea to face investigation.Officials said that the court plans to hold the first hearing in the case on April 19.Chung, meanwhile, accepted the prosecutors' decision to extend her detention.She is accused of receiving inappropriate academic and financial favors based on her mother's close ties with Park.Several former and current professors at Seoul-based Ewha Womans University have been arrested and indicted in relation to undue favors given to Chung.Choi is standing trial on charges of meddling in state affairs and amassing profits using her ties to Park. (Yonhap)