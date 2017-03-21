Beijing Hyundai begins sales of All New Yuedong

The launch event took place simultaneously in six cities, including Beijing and Guangzhou.
|Beijing Hyundai’s All New Yuedong begis its sales in China on Monday. (Hyundai Motor)
“The All New Yuedong is an economic family sedan with both marketability and price competence, specially catered for the Chinese market,” said CEO of BHMC Chang Won-shin.
Beijing Hyundai Motor Company is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and Beijing Automotive.
Beijing Hyundai launched its first Yuedong in 2008, which speeded up the company’s growth in China.
Targeting China’s burgeoning C2 segment, referring to the market of compact cars, the All New Yuedong features a large cascading grille to create a stronger outer appearance, and a horizontal layout along with a center fascia to emphasize the open inner space, the company explained.
Driving efficiency was improved through the installment of a gamma 1.6 multipoint injection engine and six-speed transmission power train, it added.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)