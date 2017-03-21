CNBLUE nails it on foreign charts

CNBLUE (FNC Entertainment)

K-pop band CNBLUE‘s EP “7℃N” has been going strong abroad, topping iTunes charts in nine regions as of Tuesday.The band‘s seventh EP has ranked No.1 in the top 100 music album charts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam less than a day after its Monday release at 6:00 p.m.“7℃N” marks the first EP for the four-men band since the release of “Blueming” last April.The main track “Between Us” was written by group leader and vocalist Jung Yong-hwa. It depicts a man and a woman who are on the verge of starting a committed relationship.“It’s very pop-like and I enjoyed the process (of writing the song)...There are parts where I am impressed by myself,” said Jung during his Naver V app appearance.CNBLUE, consisting of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin, debuted in 2009 performing in clubs and on the streets in Japan. Their official debut came in August of that year with the EP “Now or Never,” recorded in English.By Yoon Min-sik