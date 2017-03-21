'Defendant' reigns over TV popularity chart as it nears finale

(Yonhap)

"Defendant," SBS TV's popular late night crime thriller, kept a firm grip on a benchmark TV popularity index, as the series prepares to bow out from an explosive 18-episode run, data showed Tuesday."Defendant," starring Ji Sung, scored 269.5 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), staying as the No. 1 TV program during the March 6-March 12 period.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In "Defendant," Ji Sung takes on the role of Park Jung-woo, a former prosecutor who is framed for murdering his family and becomes a death row inmate. He tries to unravel a conspiracy in the face of mounting odds.Monday night's penultimate episode featured Park, who's been reinstated as a prosecutor after clearing his name, finally arresting the show's antagonist Cha Min-ho played by Um Ki-joon.The broadcast recorded 27 percent national viewership and 30.7 percent Seoul viewership.KBS 2TV's office series "Good Manager" came in second, scoring 239.2 points, followed by the variety comedy show "Happy Together" at third with 232.2 points."High School Rapper," Mnet's audition program, ranked fourth, and MBC TV's island castaway series "Missing 9" climbed seven pegs to fifth place.Other gainers included "Sister's Slam Dunk," KBS 2TV's all-female reality TV show, which soared 16 steps to eighth place, and SBS TV's popular weekend show "Running Man," which catapulted 12 notches to rank ninth. (Yonhap)