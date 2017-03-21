iKON wraps Japan tour, readies for Korea comeback

iKON performs at the Japan Yokohama Arena concert on Monday. (YG Entertainment)

Boy band iKON has successfully completed its Japan tour, wrapping up with the Japan Yokohama Arena concert on Monday, attended by some 13,000 fans.The group is now gearing up for a Korean comeback sometime before May. The seven-member boy band will be returning with two title tracks written by the group members, its agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.iKON toured three cities -- Osaka, Fukuoka and Yokohama -- and held nine concerts during its tour. A total of 442,000 attended the concerts, according to YG Entertainment.During the concerts, the boy band, which debuted in Korea in 2015 and in Japan last year, performed songs such as “Dumb & Dumber,” for which iKON won the Best New Artist award at the 58th Japan Record Awards last year.iKON will be embarking on another tour in Japan in May and June, the group announced at its last concert. The group is set to perform at the Osaka Kyocera Dome on May 20 and at the Saitama Seibu Prince Dome, now renamed MetLife Dome, on June 17.(doo@heraldcorp.com)