Lamborghini Korea introduces new Huracan Spyder

Lamborghini Korea unveiled the company’s latest luxury sports vehicle model during a media open house event Monday. The company will be offering a test-driving event for three days for prospective customers starting Tuesday.
The Spyder convertible is in keeping with the luxury car brand’s reputation of top-notch horsepower capabilities, coupled with a sleek, flashy design. It features Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual clutch architecture allowing for quick gear changes and includes “launch control” for maximum acceleration from a standing start.
With its V10 5.2 l naturally aspirated engine outputting 580 horsepower, the Spyder runs from zero to 100 kph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 319 kph.
|The new Lamborghini rear-wheel drive Huracan Spyder (Automobili Lamborghini)
“The rear-wheel drive Spyder enlarges the Huracan family’s core product range,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali, in a media statement following the vehicle’s global debut.
“It offers the lifestyle appeal of open-air motoring with the pure thrill of rear-wheel drive engineering,” he added. “It’s also a Huracan for those entering the Lamborghini family, wanting a true Spyder experience without compromising on the performance and dynamic handling of a rear-wheel drive car.”
The Spyder’s Adaptive Network Intelligent Management button on the steering wheel allows the driver to adopt different driving modes, from daily use to sporty and maximum speed.
Similar to previous Huracan models, the new vehicle is also equipped with cylinder deactivation. When full engine capacity is not required, five of 10 cylinders are automatically temporarily deactivated, which helps improve engine efficiency, reduces fuel consumption and reduces carbon dioxide emissions, according to the company.
The starting price for the new Huracan Spyder is 320 million won ($285,056).
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)