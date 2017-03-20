NK exalts miners’ deaths in speedy work campaign

Rap Monster, Wale collaborate on ‘Change’

Published : 2017-03-20 16:13
Updated : 2017-03-20 16:13

Bangtan Boys’ Rap Monster and US rapper Wale on Monday released their song “Change” along with the music video via the K-pop group’s official social networking pages.

“The two artists have been interested in each other’s music and naturally came to work together,” said BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment.

 
A scene from the music video of “Change.” (Big Hit Entertainment)


Wale initiated the collaboration in November when he replied to Rap Monster’s cover of his song with a comment “Collab???!” which left fans excited.

Rap Monster has expressed his respect and admiration for Wale, and said he was proud to share the music video.

The English-language hip-hop track has the two rappers lamenting about everything from education to the justice system represented by “racist police,” urging the “crazy world” to change.

BTS is currently on a month-long South America tour which kicked off with its Chile concert on March 12.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

