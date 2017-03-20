Rap Monster, Wale collaborate on ‘Change’

“The two artists have been interested in each other’s music and naturally came to work together,” said BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment.
|A scene from the music video of “Change.” (Big Hit Entertainment)
Wale initiated the collaboration in November when he replied to Rap Monster’s cover of his song with a comment “Collab???!” which left fans excited.
Rap Monster has expressed his respect and admiration for Wale, and said he was proud to share the music video.
The English-language hip-hop track has the two rappers lamenting about everything from education to the justice system represented by “racist police,” urging the “crazy world” to change.
BTS is currently on a month-long South America tour which kicked off with its Chile concert on March 12.
By Yoon Min-sik
