Rap Monster, Wale collaborate on ‘Change’

A scene from the music video of “Change.” (Big Hit Entertainment)

Bangtan Boys’ Rap Monster and US rapper Wale on Monday released their song “Change” along with the music video via the K-pop group’s official social networking pages.“The two artists have been interested in each other’s music and naturally came to work together,” said BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment.Wale initiated the collaboration in November when he replied to Rap Monster’s cover of his song with a comment “Collab???!” which left fans excited.Rap Monster has expressed his respect and admiration for Wale, and said he was proud to share the music video.The English-language hip-hop track has the two rappers lamenting about everything from education to the justice system represented by “racist police,” urging the “crazy world” to change.BTS is currently on a month-long South America tour which kicked off with its Chile concert on March 12.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)