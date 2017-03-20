Kia sells 100 units of EVs to 'carbon-free' resort island

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's No. 2 carmaker, announced Monday it has sold 100 units of its electric vehicle to a car rental company based on the small resort island of Udo.



The carmaker said it has shipped 100 units of the Soul EV, the electrified edition of the popular box-typed vehicle, to the scenic island located just east of Jeju Island.



The Soul EV is stopped on a road on Udo, an island located near the southern resort island of Jeju, on March 20, 2017, in this photo released by Kia Motors Corp. (Yonhap)

Udo earlier proclaimed itself as a "carbon-free" island, and is moving to establish an environmentally friendly transportation system.First launched in 2014, Kia has sold 21,000 units of the Soul EV around the globe so far. The model is the most popular EV in South Korea. (Yonhap)