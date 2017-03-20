Galaxy S8 Plus price estimated at 899 euros

The large-screen edition of Samsung Electronics Co.'s upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of 899 euros ($967), a technology blogger said Monday.



According to the blogger, Evan Blass, the regular Galaxy S8 is expected to be priced at 799 euros, with the Galaxy S8 Plus expected to be sold at the slightly higher price. Industry watchers expect the two models to be released at 1 million won ($890) and 1.1 million won here, respectively.



The models may become the most expensive smartphones ever sold by Samsung, surpassing the Galaxy S3 LTE released in 2012, which was sold for 994,400 won.



The Galaxy S8 is expected to boast cutting-edge technologies including an iris scanner and may come with an artificial-intelligence program.



LG Electronics Inc., meanwhile, kicked off sales of the G6 smartphone here with a price tag of 899,800 won, lower than the expected Galaxy S8.



The Galaxy S8 marks the first flagship model to be released after the Galaxy Note 7 phablet, which was discontinued last year due to battery problems that caused some of the devices to catch fire.



Despite the mishap, market watchers said the demand for the Galaxy S8 will still be high, as many users are looking forward to using the most up-to-date technologies that can be found in a smartphone.



Samsung plans to unveil the S8 smartphone on March 29 in New York and London. (Yonhap)