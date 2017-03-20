Gong Yoo tops brand value among film actors

|Actor Gong Yoo (Management Soop)
Korea Reputation Center collected and analyzed over 36 million pieces of data on the 25 most talked Korean film actors between Feb. 17 and March 17.
The result showed that Gong Yoo, who most recently starred in tvN’s hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” received the highest consumer participation rate among the 25 actors, which means that Gong was the most talked about actor online.
Actor Lee Byung-hun ranked second, while Kim Soo-hyun nabbed the third place. Other memorable mentions on the list include Jo Jin-woong, Jun Ji-hyun and Hyun Bin, who came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
“The amount of big data decreased by nearly 50 percent compared to last month,” Koo Chang-hwan, the head of Korea Reputation Center said. “While Gong Yoo topped the list for two consecutive months, Lee Byung-hun, Jo Jin-woong and Hyun Bin rose to the top this month.”
Released each month, the brand value ranking is based on participation, communication, media and community indices.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)