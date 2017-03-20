2,500 flock to 2017 SXSW's K-pop night: Seoul agency

From mainstream idol groups to indie acts, South Korean musicians representing today's Korean music scene have thrown a heated gig at this year's South by Southwest festival in the United States, according to organizers Monday.
Seven South Korean acts -- Red Velvet, Tiger JK, Hyolyn of girl group Sistar, Yoon Mi-rae, No Brain, Galaxy Express and Big Phony -- took part in the "K-pop Night Out" at the 2017 SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 17 local time, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency.
|This photo provided by the Korea Creative Content Agency shows SM Entertainment's Red Velvet performing at the 2017 South by Southwest's "K-pop Night Out" event on March 17 in Austin Texas. (Yonhap)
The concert kicked off with an opener by Big Phony, followed by energy-filled performances by rock bands No Brain and Galaxy Express. Korea hip-hop guru Tiger JK and his wife and musical partner Yoon Mirae later took stage, followed by Hyolyn and SM Entertainment's girl group Red Velvet.
|This photo provided by the Korea Creative Content Agency shows the crowd cheering at the 2017 South by Southwest's "K-pop Night Out" event on March 17 in Austin Texas. (Yonhap)
"We reconfirmed the growing stature of K-pop among global music fans," Lee Hyun-joo, an official at KOCCA said. The agency also plans to host a similar K-pop event at the Great Escape, a British music festival, in May. (Yonhap)