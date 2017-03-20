2,500 flock to 2017 SXSW's K-pop night: Seoul agency

From mainstream idol groups to indie acts, South Korean musicians representing today's Korean music scene have thrown a heated gig at this year's South by Southwest festival in the United States, according to organizers Monday.



Seven South Korean acts -- Red Velvet, Tiger JK, Hyolyn of girl group Sistar, Yoon Mi-rae, No Brain, Galaxy Express and Big Phony -- took part in the "K-pop Night Out" at the 2017 SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 17 local time, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency.





This photo provided by the Korea Creative Content Agency shows SM Entertainment's Red Velvet performing at the 2017 South by Southwest's "K-pop Night Out" event on March 17 in Austin Texas. (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the Korea Creative Content Agency shows the crowd cheering at the 2017 South by Southwest's "K-pop Night Out" event on March 17 in Austin Texas. (Yonhap)

Launched in 1987, SXSW is an annual collective showcase of film, music and interactive media held in March in Austin. K-Pop Night Out became part of SXSW on the initiative of KOCCA in 2012.The concert kicked off with an opener by Big Phony, followed by energy-filled performances by rock bands No Brain and Galaxy Express. Korea hip-hop guru Tiger JK and his wife and musical partner Yoon Mirae later took stage, followed by Hyolyn and SM Entertainment's girl group Red Velvet.About 2,500 attended the concert, according to KOCCA."We reconfirmed the growing stature of K-pop among global music fans," Lee Hyun-joo, an official at KOCCA said. The agency also plans to host a similar K-pop event at the Great Escape, a British music festival, in May. (Yonhap)