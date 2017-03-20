IU to release 'Night Letter' from upcoming album this week

|(Yonhap)
The K-pop diva will release "Night Letter" on Friday, according to Loen-Fave Entertainment. The company released accompanying movie poster-like teaser images for the song on the artist's social media.
IU's new album will be released on April 21. The singer is scheduled to release another song on April 7 before the entire album comes out.
The upcoming, self-produced album is IU's first new material since "Chat-shire," an EP album that came out in October 2015.
"IU has collaborated with talented musicians," the agency said, and added that the work will bear IU's traditional sentimentality plus a new experimental sound.
The artist, who played the female lead in last year's TV series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," most recently held a concert in Seoul in December.
Since making her debut in 2008, the 25-year-old has put out more than a dozen albums, including three full-length ones. (Yonhap)