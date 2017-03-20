CNBLUE drops new teaser for 'Between Us'

(Yonhap)

South Korean idol rock band CNBLUE has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming new song "Between Us."The short clip uploaded on the website of FNC Entertainment, the group's agency, features the four band members performing the pop rock number in a live stage setting, transitioning between black-and-white and color footage.The song, part of CNBLUE's seventh EP album titled "7℃N," is about the emotional complexities two people face right before the start of a romantic relationship, commonly referred to as "sseom"among young Koreans. "7℃N" is scheduled to be released at 6 p.m. on Monday. (Yonhap)