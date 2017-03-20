CNBLUE drops new teaser for 'Between Us'

|(Yonhap)
The short clip uploaded on the website of FNC Entertainment, the group's agency, features the four band members performing the pop rock number in a live stage setting, transitioning between black-and-white and color footage.
The song, part of CNBLUE's seventh EP album titled "7℃N," is about the emotional complexities two people face right before the start of a romantic relationship, commonly referred to as "sseom"
among young Koreans. "7℃N" is scheduled to be released at 6 p.m. on Monday. (Yonhap)