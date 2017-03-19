Speaker calls for soul-searching after Park scandal

Shortly after South Korean lawmakers passed a motion to impeach now-ousted President Park Geun-hye last December, National Assembly Speaker Rep. Chung Sye-kyun stepped up to deliver a speech to mark the historic occasion.



“What we’ve witnessed here today is a constitutional tragedy. … We must now gather our strength to move on,” a solemn Chung said, as realization started to sink in that this country of 50 million must now navigate its way through tough domestic and foreign challenges without a president, at least for a while.



Three months later, the ouster of former President Park has been confirmed by the Constitutional Court and the nation’s political parties are in full swing to prepare for the presidential election, less than two months away.



Still, some people are apparently not ready to accept reality and move on, sympathizing with the disgraced leader who insists that she has done nothing to deserve this.



“In the past several months, I felt like I had a heavy burden on my shoulders,” recalled Speaker Chung as he sat down with The Korea Herald last week at his office in the Nation Assembly building in Seoul.



“It was painful because it was not just one person’s problem. It was a problem that (was made possible by our collective failure to monitor presidential powers) -- something that the entire political establishment must do serious soul-searching on,” the sixth-term lawmaker said.







Speaker Chung poses behind a screen engraved with the Korean Constitution at his office in the National Assembly. Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald

