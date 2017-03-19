Korea to take part in IFE UK 2017

Korea will be participating in the International Food and Drink Event with 17 companies selling everything from fermented sauces to snacks and organic food under the slogan of “Tradition and Health, Innovation.”
|Visitors line up at Korea’s booth at the IFE 2015 (aT)
These companies hope to close $28 million worth of trade deals at the event. The aT said that the booths will be focusing on snacks, seaweed, teas and sauces to fit the latest trends in the UK’s food industry.
According to aT, agricultural exports to the UK continuously declined from 2013 to 2015 before rising again last year to reach $43 million.
Baek Jin-seok, aT’s director of food exports, said that aT would “use the event to ... encourage consumption and exports of Korean produce, and continue increasing exports through systematic management.”
IFE UK 2017 takes place from Sunday to Wednesday.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)