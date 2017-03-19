SME corporation sets up cooperation channels with Vietnam, Cambodia, India

South Korea's state-run small and medium-sized business support corporation said Sunday that it has set up cooperation channels with key Asian countries as part of its ongoing efforts to bolster regionwide growth.



The Small and Medium Business Corp. said it signed agreements with its counterparts in Vietnam, Cambodia and India to promote investment and forge close industrial ties that can contribute to growth down the line.



A delegation led by SBC chief Lim Chae-un visited the three countries last week and discussed ways to strengthen ties between small and medium-sized enterprises.



SMEs, in most countries are the backbone of industry, and are responsible for providing jobs for the bulk of the respective countries' workforce.



The corporation said that during the talks, officials discussed ways to help companies establish partnerships and boost investment.



SBC also called on its Indian partner to make it easier for South Korean companies to do business in the subcontinent.



The corporation said that it plans to come up with follow-up measures so local SMEs can benefit from the agreements reached. (Yonhap)