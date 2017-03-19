[Advertorial] LG Chem to invest W2.7tr in capex

EXO concert heats up Malaysia

Published : 2017-03-19 15:27
Updated : 2017-03-19 15:27

K-pop juggernaut EXO held a concert in Malaysia on Saturday as part of their ongoing global tour.

“EXO Planet #3 - The EXO’rdium - in Kuala Lumpur,” held at Stadium Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, marked the group’s first concert in the Malaysian capital in about a year.

EXO performs at a Malaysia concert held Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. (S.M. Entertainment)


Among the hit songs performed were “Wolf,” “Love Me Right,” “Growl” and “Overdose,” along with “Monster” and “Lucky One” from its studio album from last summer.

The boy band also showed off various aspects of their talents, such as an acoustic session with Chanyeol playing the guitar and a dynamic dance performance to the electronic dance music song “EXO Keep on Dancing.”

Absent from the stage was Lay, who was unable to participate in the tour due to complications involving his schedule.

EXO will continue its tour with a concert in Singapore on April 2.



By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)





