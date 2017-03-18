Korean media mogul Hong of JoongAng hints he may join presidential race

Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Media Network, on Saturday implied he may join the upcoming 19th presidential election of South Korea.
In an email sent to executives and employees of the Korean media group that owns daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo and cable TV channel JTBC, Hong announced his resignation from the chairman post and suggested he would play a role in the upcoming May 9 election.
“After long agonization, I have made a decision to make a humble contribution for the future of the Republic of Korea as one of Koreans,” Hong said in the email.
“My contribution would be made in the form of foundation and forum in collaboration with renowned experts,” he said. “I will make the best efforts to have the solutions reflected in government policies.”
“Based on my experiences and networks, I will try to find answers and solutions for the tasks the country is facing,” he added.
Hong led JoongAng Media Network for 23 years, since he was appointed the chief executive officer and publisher of the JoongAng Ilbo in 1994. He became the chairman in 1999.
In 2005, Hong served as South Korean Ambassador to Washington during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.
By The KH Presidential Election Team (khnews@koreaheraldcorp.com)