V-Day fundraiser to be held Sunday

The organizers of V-Day Seoul will be holding an early-bird fundraiser ahead of its main show, at the Hidden Cellar in Haebangchon on Sunday.



The event will have live performances from acoustic musicians, alongside fundraising events such as raffles and drink specials. Prizes include many offerings from local businesses, including vouchers for local bakeries, art classes and free yoga sessions.



All proceeds will go toward the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, which provides counseling and shelter to women who have been attacked and also provides legal advocacy, policy advice and public education.



V-Day Seoul will be performing the Vagina Monologues at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 25 and at 4 p.m. on March 26. Tickets for the shows are 10,000 won in advance, available from entrcrowd.com.



