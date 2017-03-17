Democratic Party opposes hasty constitutional revision

As for detailed ways to improve the current president-centered power system, however, each came up with a different vision. Former party chairman Moon Jae-in underlined the need for an extensive task force, while South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung prioritized provincial autonomy and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung advocated a four-year, double-term presidency.
|Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, Goyang Mayor Choi Sung, Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, and South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung pose for a photo ahead of a public debate in Seoul on March 17. (Yonhap)
The three, along with fellow candidate Goyang Mayor Choi Sung, on Friday spoke at the fourth presidential primary debate held by broadcaster MBN and co-hosted by cable news channels.
While agreeing that an amendment is necessary, Moon, An and Lee unanimously stood against the idea of holding a referendum on a constitutional revision bill on the day of the presidential election -- a plan advocated by the conservative-centrist camp.
The conservative Liberty Korea Party, its splinter Bareun Party and the centrist People’s Party drafted a revision bill to adopt a four-year, double-term presidency while shortening the incoming president’s tenure to three years.
The idea is an attempt to square the currently five-year presidential election term to a four-year parliamentary election one, so as to reduce social costs and facilitate administration-legislation cooperation.
But the Democratic Party, which appears increasingly likely to win the presidential race due to Park’s impeachment and public resentment against the current state powers, is against a hasty revision, especially one led by the conservative camp.
“I have already said several times over that a constitutional revision based upon political intentions should not be allowed,” said Moon, who is the clear front-runner in the presidential race.
Moon suggested a referendum on revising the Constitution should take place along with the regional election slated for June.
“What counts the most is the will and participation of the people,” he added, asking for an extensive presidential organization that will collect public opinion on the issue and work together with the parliamentary constitutional revision committee.
Moon’s nearest rival on the stage, An placed focus on provincial autonomy, pledging to eradicate the side effects of the current president-centered power system.
“A constitutional revision is a promise to the people, suggesting to them a vision of the nation’s future,” An said.
“As presidential monopoly has been a major problem in our society, the new Constitution should at all costs aim for provincial autonomy.”
Mayor Lee, on the other hand, claimed that it is premature for South Korea to consider the semi-government and Cabinet government systems -- advocated by the conservative camp and some Democratic Party members.
“A realistic solution is the four-year, two-term presidency, which will balance the current presidential authority and provincial autonomy,” he said.
A survey conducted by Gallup Korea showed Friday that Moon’s approval rating stood at 33 percent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, while An and Lee, respectively, had 18 percent and 8 percent.
