US and global partners wrestle over trade stance

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Television

Ji Chang-wook confirms role in ‘Be Careful of This Woman’

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-17 18:04
Updated : 2017-03-17 18:04

Ji Chang-wook will star in an upcoming SBS drama titled “Be Careful of This Woman.”

Actor Ji Chang-wook (Glorious Entertainment)

“Ji Chang-wook decided to accept the lead role. He will play Noh Ji-wook, the prosecutor in the drama,” a representative from his agency, Glorious Entertainment, said. “Noh is a genuine all-rounder who’s excellent in math, music, sports and more.”

Actress Han Ji-min was recently offered the female lead role of Eun Bong-hee, but has not yet made a decision, according to BH Entertainment, which represents Han.

Actress Lee Sung-kyung, who starred in MBC’s “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” also received an offer to play the same role, but declined.

After debuting as an actor in 2008, Ji, 29, rose to stardom in the lead role of Dong-hae in KBS drama series “Smile Again,” in 2010.

“Be Careful of This Woman” is a romantic-comedy with the prosecutors’ office and courtrooms as its setting.

The thriller rom-com drama will air in May after “Saimdang, Light’s Diary” comes to a close.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]