Ji Chang-wook confirms role in ‘Be Careful of This Woman’

|Actor Ji Chang-wook (Glorious Entertainment)
“Ji Chang-wook decided to accept the lead role. He will play Noh Ji-wook, the prosecutor in the drama,” a representative from his agency, Glorious Entertainment, said. “Noh is a genuine all-rounder who’s excellent in math, music, sports and more.”
Actress Han Ji-min was recently offered the female lead role of Eun Bong-hee, but has not yet made a decision, according to BH Entertainment, which represents Han.
Actress Lee Sung-kyung, who starred in MBC’s “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” also received an offer to play the same role, but declined.
After debuting as an actor in 2008, Ji, 29, rose to stardom in the lead role of Dong-hae in KBS drama series “Smile Again,” in 2010.
“Be Careful of This Woman” is a romantic-comedy with the prosecutors’ office and courtrooms as its setting.
The thriller rom-com drama will air in May after “Saimdang, Light’s Diary” comes to a close.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)