IU to release fourth full-length album in April

South Korean singer-songwriter IU will release her fourth full-length album next month, her agency said Friday.



The K-pop diva's new album will be released on April 21, according to Loen-Fave Entertainment. IU will pre-release two songs from the album on March 24 and April 7, respectively.





(Yonhap)

The self-produced upcoming album is IU's first new material since "Chat-shire," an EP album that came out in October 2015."IU has collaborated with talented musicians," the agency said, and added that the work will bear IU's traditional sentimentality plus a new experimental sound.The artist, who played the female lead in last year's TV series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," most recently held a concert in Seoul in December.Since making her debut in 2008, the 25-year-old has put out more than a dozen albums, including three full-length ones. (Yonhap)