'Good Manager' in solid lead, newcomer 'Radiant Office' trails

"Good Manager" maintained a firm grip on its lead in the Wednesday-Thursday late night TV drama race, while new office series "Radiant Office" lagged far behind in the 3-percent range, data showed Friday.



Episode 16 of KBS 2TV's "Good Manger," which aired Thursday evening, recorded a 17.1-percent viewership, according to Nielsen Korea. It marks a 1.3 percentage point dip from the previous broadcast but still towered over its main competitors.



SBS TV's "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" stood at 10.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage point, while the second episode of MBC TV's new office series "Radiant Office" clocked in at 3.8 percent.





(KBS)

"Good Manager" stars Namkoong Min as Kim Sung-ryong, an accountant at the fictional TQ Group and a genius at embezzling corporate funds. An anti-hero, Kim ends up fighting for the rights of employees and against greater corruption within the workplace."Saimdang" made headlines for bringing Lee of "Daejanggeum" back to television for the first time in 13 years. But it's received an underwhelming reception due to what viewers say is a slow and discombobulated time-slip plot that moves between the past and present day. (Yonhap)