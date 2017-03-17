3 heavyweights advance to People‘s Party presidential primary

Three heavyweights of the minor opposition People's Party advanced to the final round of the presidential primaries Friday ahead of the May presidential vote.



Former party leader Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu and Vice Parliamentary Speaker Rep. Park Joo-sun won the most votes in a six-way race to pick the three finalists for the party nomination.





Sohn Hak-kyu (L), Ahn Cheol-soo (C) and Park Joo-sun of the People's Party hold up their arms after advancing to the final round of the presidential primaries at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 17, 2016. (Yonhap)

South Korea is set to hold an early presidential election on May 9 following the dismissal of President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.The vote was held at the National Assembly among 505 party lawmakers and officials, regional chapter heads, and local government chiefs and council members belonging to the party.The third-largest party in the unicameral parliament will nominate its standard-bearer on April 4 following a series of primaries across the nation. (Yonhap)