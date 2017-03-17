Naver shareholders confirm new CEO

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Television

‘SNL Korea’ to kick off ninth season with Sooyoung as host

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-17 15:30
Updated : 2017-03-17 15:30

TvN’s “Saturday Night Live Korea” will return for its ninth season, featuring Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation as its first host, the cable network said Thursday.

“Sooyoung is very motivated and she has a good sense of humor so she will create good synergy with SNL,” the show’s production team said.

The official promotional image of Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation starring on season nine of “Saturday Night Live Korea” (tvN)
Sooyoung has shown her sense of humor on other TV shows, for which her fans have dubbed her “Entertainer Sooyoung.” She has become a go-to idol singer for variety show producers and has hosted various programs, including several awards ceremonies.

Since it began airing in December 2011, “SNL Korea,” the Korean adaptation of the Emmy-winning American comedy sketch show, has recently enjoyed great popularity.

The new season will feature 15 cast members, including previous members Shin Dong-yup, Kim Joon-hyun, Jung Sung-ho and Kwon Hyuk-soo, as well as new members such as Hyejeong of girl group AOA.

The first episode will air March 25.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]