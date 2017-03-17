‘SNL Korea’ to kick off ninth season with Sooyoung as host

“Sooyoung is very motivated and she has a good sense of humor so she will create good synergy with SNL,” the show’s production team said.
|The official promotional image of Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation starring on season nine of “Saturday Night Live Korea” (tvN)
Since it began airing in December 2011, “SNL Korea,” the Korean adaptation of the Emmy-winning American comedy sketch show, has recently enjoyed great popularity.
The new season will feature 15 cast members, including previous members Shin Dong-yup, Kim Joon-hyun, Jung Sung-ho and Kwon Hyuk-soo, as well as new members such as Hyejeong of girl group AOA.
The first episode will air March 25.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)