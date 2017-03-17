Samsung to begin pre-order sales of Galaxy Tab S3 in US

Samsung Electronics Co. is set to start pre-orders of its new tablet computer, the Galaxy Tab S3, in the United States later this week, according to the company on Friday.



Samsung unveiled the 9.7-inch tablet computer at an annual wireless technology fair in Spain last month.



This photo shows Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Pre-order sales of the Galaxy Tab S3 in the US will begin on Friday (Washington time) and the price was set at $599.99, Samsung said.In-store retail sales of the new tablet in the US will start on March 24 and in South Korea next month, it added.At the Mobile World Congress show in February, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book tablet computers."Both tablets deliver on Samsung's legacy of innovative Galaxy technology including a 13-megapixel rear camera which includes auto focus and a 5-megapixel front camera for high-quality photos," Samsung said in a previous statement.The Galaxy Tab S3 features "a series of first-of-their-kind enhancements affecting everything from the device's audio, video and gaming capabilities to its new and improved battery and cameras," the statement said.The new tablet also features the battery-free S Pen, which places a powerful creativity and productivity tool in the palm of users' hands, Samsung said. (Yonhap)