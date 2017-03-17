GM Korea begins taking orders for Bolt EV before April launch

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of US automaker General Motors Co., on Friday began taking pre-orders for its new Bolt Electric Vehicle ahead of its scheduled local debut next month.



The Bolt EV comes in four different colors and has a starting price of 47.79 million won ($42,325), but government incentives of up to 26 million won will bring the price down to less than 22 million won, making it one of the most affordable green cars now available, the company said in a press release.



The Bolt EV (GM Korea)

The car has a maximum driving range of 383 kilometers, the longest, certified driving range of any fully electric vehicle currently available, it added.GM Korea CEO James Kim said he expected the Bolt EV to open a new era of market for electric cars with a reasonable price and a driving range that is more than twice as long as its competitors, according to the GM Korea.Kim earlier called the Bolt EV a game changer.Despite its small size, the Bolt EV produces a maximum horse power of 204 and maximum torque of 36.7 kg-m.It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in less than seven seconds, according to GM Korea.The Bolt EV will first be introduced to South Korean consumers at the upcoming Seoul Motor Show scheduled to start March 31.GM Korea did not provide an exact date for its official launch here, only saying it will take place in April. (Yonhap)