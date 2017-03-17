Sheeran to close Glastonbury Festival

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC‘s “Today” show on March 8, in New York. (AP-Yonhap)

Ed Sheeran is to close this year‘s Glastonbury Festival, headlining the final night, the giant British music event said Thursday.The singer-songwriter, who is dominating the British charts by holding a record 16 singles in the top 20, has performed at the festival before but this time is topping the bill.“Ed Sheeran is Glastonbury’s third 2017 headliner! He‘s gone from the Croissant Neuf tent in 2011 to topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage,” said the world’s biggest greenfield festival.Radiohead will headline the first night and Foo Fighters the second. Sheeran described his slot as “awesome.”This year‘s festival, held between June 21 and June 25 in Somerset, southwest England, is expected to attract around 170,000 people. (AFP)