The official poster for “GOT7 ‘THE FLIGHT LOG’ EXHIBITION” (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop boy band GOT7 is holding a special exhibition to celebrate the group’s recent release “Flight Log: Arrival.”The exhibition, titled “GOT7 ‘THE FLIGHT LOG’ EXHIBITION,” is being held at Gallery Won in Cheongdam-dong until March 22.“Flight Log: Arrival” is the last entry in the group’s “Flight Log” trilogy that started in March 2016 with the mini album “Flight log: Departure.” The exhibition will feature content, unreleased videos and photos from the album trilogy.GOT7 is enjoying high popularity at home and overseas with its new album which topped iTunes’ Top 20 Album chart in six countries, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Its lead track “Never Ever” topped all eight local music charts.By Kim So-yeon ( syk19372@heraldcorp.com