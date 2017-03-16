Korea reports second-fastest growth in emissions among OECD

|(Yonhap)
According to the third OECD “Environmental Performance Review of Korea,” the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions rose 39 percent in 2013 from 2000. Only Turkey registered a faster pace of growth during the corresponding period.
Korea was the fifth largest emitter in the group, climbing four notches from ninth place in 2000.
The major cause is revealed to be the country’s dominant use of fossil fuel, taking 82 percent of its total energy resources in 2014, which is above the OECD average. Petroleum took 31.3 percent from the total energy consumption, followed by coal at 28.6 percent and natural gas at 21.2 percent. Biofuel and renewable energy accounted for only 10.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
To reduce emissions, the OECD suggested that South Korea expand the supply of eco-friendly energy and phase out fossil fuel subsidies.
It also called for a stronger political commitment to green growth and penalties on illegal acts leading to pollution.
|A graph of change in total greenhouse gas emissions (OECD)
The OECD reviews the overall environmental policy and performance of its member state every 10 years and publishes a report with some policy recommendations. Korea received a third evaluation this year, after 1997 and 2006.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)